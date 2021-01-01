HEMANT AND NANDITA X REVOLVE Sage Romper in Pink. - size XS (also in M, XL) HEMANT AND NANDITA X REVOLVE Sage Romper in Pink. - size XS (also in M, XL) 100% viscose. Dry clean only. Partial front loop button closure. Elastic waistband with detachable tie closure. Side seam pockets. Semi-sheer sleeves with elastic cuffs. Imported. BENE-WR6. HN-SAGE-973. Hemant & Nandita blends pop details with casual sophistication, depicting an extreme attention to detail. The designs are an exciting amalgam of prints and embroideries with balanced placements. Development of fresh and new prints with pops of color in the detail and exploring different surface techniques provides the right amount of experimentation and sophisticated elegance to the brand aesthetic.