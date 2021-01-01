Lovestrength X REVOLVE Stevie Belt in Ivory. - size XS/S (also in M/L) Lovestrength X REVOLVE Stevie Belt in Ivory. - size XS/S (also in M/L) Genuine leather waist belt. Made in China. Polished silver-tone buckle. Etched hardware. Size XS/S measures approx 0.75 H x 37 L. LSTG-WA59. STEVIE. LoveStrength was founded by mother and daughter team Deborah Cappellazo and Wendy Beaumont in June 2010. Drawing inspiration from their Encinitas roots, Lovestrength creates vintage-inspired belts and accessories that embody the free spirit in us all. LoveStrength is about loving who you are, then sharing that love with others.