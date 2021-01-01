DANZY x REVOLVE Tennis Skirt in White. - size M (also in XS) DANZY x REVOLVE Tennis Skirt in White. - size M (also in XS) Cotton blend. Unlined. Hidden side zipper closure. Embroidered and patch logo details. Pleated detail. Item not sold as a set. Skirt measures approx 15.5 in length. DNZY-WQ1. DZYE075skt. Drawing inspiration from childhood summers in the mid-west, founder and designer Marshall Danzy Taulbert's intentions are to provide Comfortably Chic pieces with a one-of-a-kind look and vintage feel that will stand the test of seasons. Created as an homage to his family, and in particular his great-great grandmother Mama Danzy, who was known for her grand hand-stitched quilts in the deep south during the early 1900's, each garment is meticulously designed, alongside hand distressing and tie dyeing for a unique, 'can't find anywhere else' piece.