Young, Fabulous & Broke X REVOLVE Truman Jumpsuit in Blue. - size L (also in XS, S, M) Young, Fabulous & Broke X REVOLVE Truman Jumpsuit in Blue. - size L (also in XS, S, M) 55% viscose 45% rayon. Made in China. Hand wash. Partial front button closure. Elastic drawstring waistband. Breast and back slip pocketsSide cargo pockets. Elastic cuffsSheen satin fabric. YOUN-WC44. 3737KW. Inspired by those muses that epitomize the name, Young, Fabulous, & Broke creates one-of-a-kind pieces that aim to make women feel sexy, confident, and feminine. Hand dyed fabrics and perfectly placed drapes are among the list of the brand's signatures looks.