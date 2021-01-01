Champion x Ricardo Gonzalez Artist Series Women's Reverse Weave Cropped Cut-Off Hoodie, The Way Up Black S

FOR ARTIST RICARDO GONZALEZ, HIS ART IS THE WAY UP Ricardo Gonzalez kicks off our Artist Series collab with his It's A Living collection, reminding us that art's main goal is to push us to go beyond our limits. His signature script style channels positivity to inspire others. Our Women's Cropped Cut-Off Hoodie is a blank slate for Gonzalez's good vibes message, "The Way Up". Special Edition Artist Series applique accents the cut-off hem. Our classic cropped hoodie has a boxy, oversized men's fit and dropped shoulder for a laidback look with leggings and shorts. Crafted in our heavyweight fleece and cut on the crossgrain so the fit stays true. Signature stretch side panels and double layer hood finishes this all girl riff on our classic hoodie. For Ricardo Gonzalez, an artist from Durango México, It's A Living is not just a statement, but it's also a life philosophy, as he explains "A word is an image and an image can be interpreted in so many ways, the direct approach of typography has been an exploring path where the main goal is to question our daily living and to produce a positive impact. After all, it's a living."