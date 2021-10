House of Harlow 1960 x Sofia Richie Ryleigh Crochet Pant in Cream. - size S (also in L) House of Harlow 1960 x Sofia Richie Ryleigh Crochet Pant in Cream. - size S (also in L) 55% cotton 45% acrylic. Made in China. Hand wash. Elasticized waistband. Open crotchet knit fabric. Semi-sheer. Item not sold as a set. 20 at the knee breaks to 22 at the leg opening. HOOF-WP176. HHP172 S21. Bohemian Chic - a term coined to describe the effortless style of the quintessential laid-back LA girl with an eye for high fashion-Nicole Richie. Raised in the spotlight by famously creative parents, Nicole was born with an innate style vision, one she has cultivated through her notable jewelry collection, House of Harlow 1960. Launched in fall of 2009, Nicole has led the brand to a household name in a short two years, an accomplishment that reflects her ability to create a strong connection to each and every one of her devoted customers. The House of Harlow 1960 brand has evolved into a full-fledged collection, offering ready-to-wear, jewelry, sunglasses, footwear, and handbags.