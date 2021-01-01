Features of the SRAM X-SYNC Road Direct Mount Aero Chainring Designed for provide maximum control when used with AXS road aero cranksets X-SYNC wide-tooth, narrow-tooth chainring Technology provides maximum chain control Laser-etched chainring finish is more durable X-Range gearing Technology gives you more range and a smoother gear progression, so you're always in the right gear Improved aerodynamics for time trial and triathlon Chainline / Hub Compatibility - 135 / 142 Road Disc Hubs < 415 mm Chainstay Chainline / Hub Compatibility - 130 Hubs Direct Mount Type - Direct Mount SRAM Ring Position / Type - Chain Retaining Single Ring Drivetrain Speeds - 12 Tooth Count - 48