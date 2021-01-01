PQ x Vale Genta Alex Bikini Top in Mint. - size M (also in L, S, XS) PQ x Vale Genta Alex Bikini Top in Mint. - size M (also in L, S, XS) 79% recycled polyamide 21% elastane. Made in Colombia. Hand wash. Unpadded. Front and back tie closures. Criss-cross straps. Item not sold as a set. PILY-WX610. PIS-051H. PQ Swim is a cabana chic swim and resort wear line inspired by women who want to feel confident in what they wear. PQ encompasses everything a woman needs for a stylish getaway from sun up to sun down, offering supportive fits and flattering cuts. The alluring designs are inspired by life's travels... always within reach of an exotic beach and the sun's glowing heat. Just like you, PQ cares to help preserve the future of our planet. As a company, they are focused on using an environmentally-friendly process and believe the water is our home - and that we need to be part of the solution for our oceans.