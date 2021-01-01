Gem-Water Gem-Water x VitaJuwel Five Elements Water Bottle

From the Gem-Water x VitaJuwel Collection. For those who are interested in the traditions of Chinese medicine and the harmonious balance of the five elements. Wood for growth, water for reflection, earth for grounding, metal for strength, and fire for passion. This blend of amethyst, chalcedony, petrified wood, rose quartz and ocean chalcedony each represent the five attributes and help support overall well being. Hand blown GemPod Lead free, borosilicate glass bottle Stainless steel caps BPA-free plastic lining Fair mined gems Hand wash Made in Germany SIZING Capacity, 16.9 oz. Cosmetics - Beauty Accents > Gem-water > Saks Fifth Avenue > Barneys. Gem-Water.