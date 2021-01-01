Stainless steel case with a black rubber strap. Stainless steel bezel. Black dial with silver-tone hands and Arabic numeral hour markers. Minute markers. Cross wind markings around the outer rim. Dial Type: Analog. Luminescent hands and markers. Date display at the 3 o'clock position. Three sub-dials displaying: 60 seconds, 24 hours, and 12 hours. Hamilton calibre G10.962 quartz movement. Scratch resistant sapphire crystal. Screw down crown. Solid case back. Case size: 46 mm. Case thickness: 13.75 mm. Round case shape. Band width: 22 mm. Tang clasp. Water resistant at 100 meters / 330 feet. Functions: chronograph, date, hour, minute, second, GMT. Dress watch style. Watch label: Swiss Made. Hamilton X-Wind GMT Chronograph Black Dial MensWatch H77912335.