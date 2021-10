With a nod to the parallels between surf and Western cultures, this floral print bikini top is made from stretch fabric sourced from recycled materials. This first-ever collaboration between Billabong and Wrangler celebrates the best of both brands while putting a Western spin on vintage surf styles, and also promotes sustainability through the use of recycled materials and organic fibers. Clasps at back Adjustable straps 78% recycled nylon, 22%