Lenovo X3 Wireless Headphones Air conduction Bluetooth Earphone Waterproof Sport Earphone Running Cycling Safe Wireless Headset Stereo With.

$16.69
In stock
Painless hanging design, air conduction, no need to put into ear, avoid ear disease and ear pain, comfortable to wear. Lenovo X3 headset uses BT 5.0 chip to ensure super-fast data transmission and stable connection. Comes with built-in Microphone, greatly setting free your hands from answering the call during exercise. Three buttons enable easy operation - play/pause music, answer/end/reject calls, volume +/, previous/next track, activate voice assistant. Secure fit ear hook provides a comfortable wearing experience. Supports IPX5 sweatproof. 140mAh rechargeable battery provides about 8 hours of music time and recharged via the included charging cable.

