X8 TWS Earphone bluetooth V5.0 Wireless Headphones Stereo CVC6.0 Noise Reduction Earbuds Sport Headphones with Mic with Charging Case-White

Features:1. bluetooth 5.0Adopting bluetooth 5.0 chip, it owns 10m strong signal transmission, high-quality music effect, and can be automatically connected with devices after the first connection when it turns on.2. CVC6.0 Noise Reduction TechnologyWith CVC6.0 smart noise cancelling, X8 TWS Earphone can effectively isolate the noise of the surrounding environment so you can enjoy distraction-free listening.3. Intelligent Al AssistantOne-key touch control operation, sensitive and free of oppression, three light touches, wake up the voice assistant, open the wireless intelligent era, control the volume, weather query, voice call, control the volume.4. Long Battery LifeLow power consumption is the core technology. It adopts the shaped charge cabin design, which can easily carry 400mAh of power, continuously power the headset, and it is equipped with a charging case to achieve 400+ hours of uninterrupted play.