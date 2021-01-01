Song of Style Xale Midi Dress in Blue. - size XXS (also in XS, S, M, L, XL) Song of Style Xale Midi Dress in Blue. - size XXS (also in XS, S, M, L, XL) 55% acrylic 45% nylon. Made in China. Machine wash. Unlined. Pull-on styling. Asymmetric neckline with ruched drawstring detail at shoulder. Ruched drawstring hips with side seam slitsLightweight ribbed jersey fabric. SOSR-WD168. SOSD413 F21. The Song of Style girl is understated yet elevated. She's not consumed by trends, but instead focuses on timeless pieces. She is energetic, artsy, bold, and colorful... just like founder Aimee Song. An influential fashion and lifestyle blogger, Aimee's passion for art, photography, and architecture inspire the SOS collection's signature looks: puffy-sleeved dresses, retro tailoring, and offbeat color combinations and textures. It infuses even the simplest basics with playful details and hints of glamour. In essence, Song of Style encourages individuality and all the fun ways to express it.