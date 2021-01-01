The Johnston Murphy XC Flex Stretch Cotton Shirt features a comfortable, 4-way stretch knit button down that looks like a woven, but wears like your favorite t-shirt. Shirt boasts a pointed collar and long sleeves. Wrinkle resistant and moisture wicking fabrication. Contrast fabric at inside neck, inside cuffs and label patch at inside yoke. Hidden button-down collar for collar control with an open chest pocket. Full button-up front and 2-button adjustable cuff. Fitted styling with a shirttail hem. 100% cotton. Machine wash cold. Imported.