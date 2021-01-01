The Johnston Murphy XC4 Blazer will refine your handsome style with a notched lapel, long sleeves, structured seams, wrinkle-resistant fabric and a versatile styling silhouette. Blazer is featured on a washed cotton fabrication with a hint of stretch. Aerocool lining keeps things cool and comfortable. Welt pocket at the left chest with convertible pocket square. Front besom pockets at the waist. Dual button closure in front with functional button cuffs. Straight hemline with notched front and vented back. Lined interior boasts multi-function pockets. 53% rayon, 42% polyester, 35% spandex; Lining: 100% polyester. Dry clean only. Imported.