Made from 100% pure polycarbonate by makrolon and has a zipper-released expansion system that allows for an extra 20% in packing capacity Protected by a layer of clear coat, giving the surface a beautiful glossy shine and has a built-in TSA lock 360 degree spinner wheels allow for effortless motion in different terrains Fully-lined satin interior comes with buckled compression strap and built-in divider with large mesh pocket 30x19x13