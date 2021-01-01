PHELPS XCEED Mirrored Swim Goggles, Yellow

Push pass your limits with the XCEED Swim Goggles. These goggles are made with a Softeril Micro-Gasket for a leak resistant seal and a semi-rigid exoskeleton for strength and stability. In addition, they feature a hydrodynamic low profile head buckle, high-quality low-profile silicone strap and anti-fog anti-scratch polycarbonate lenses. PHELPS® XCEED Mirrored Swim Goggles include an ergonomic, easy to replace, interchangeable nose bridge. FEATURES: Compressed Micro-Gasket made of ultra soft Softeril for a leak resistant seal and a low profile design Semi-rigid exoskeleton maximizes the structural strength and stability of the goggle Hydrodynamic, low-profile head buckle for quick adjustments High-quality, low-profile Silicone strap with textured grip effect Anti-fog and Anti-scratch treated Polycarbonate lenses Ergonomic, easy to replace, interchangeable nose bridge for a customizable, comfortable fit FINA approved