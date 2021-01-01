Mepps XD Xtra Deep Spinner, Gold/Gold

Mepps® has created the perfect shaft-through-the-blade spinner with their XD Xtra Deep Spinnerbait. The design puts a precision, solid brass fulcrum bead between the blade and body, which enables the blade to spin at any retrieve speed. Its durable, chip-resistant painted blade hangs tough when fishing around rocks and stumps. Land a trophy Trout with the Mepps XD Extra Deep Spinnerbait. FEATURES: Features a precision, solid brass fulcrum bead between the blade and body Blade spins at any retrieve speed, as well as when the lure drops Gold blades and bodies are polished brass Painted blades feature a Mepps chip-resistant proprietary blend of acrylic and epoxy finishes Silver blades and bodies are plated with genuine silver to create a bright white flash Perfect when fishing around rocks, stumps, and rip-rap