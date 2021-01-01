XDuoo XD05 BASIC Hi-Fi Headset Amplifier Digital Audio Terminal 9018K2M DAC Headphone Sound AMP Amplifier Optical Coaxial Decoding 500mW Output

With OLED display screen, it can display the working status of the product in real time. 9018K2M DAC decoding chip is adopted, which has better decoding performance and supports native DSD, DXD and PCM signals. The built-in filter circuit and high-efficiency power conversion circuit optimize the power supply design through LDO circuit and separately supply power to decoding chip, LPF, ear amplifier, XMOS and digital receiving chip. The ear amplifier adopts OP+BUF architecture, with strong driving ability and great dynamics. External bass lift switch, three-stage gain switch and SRC adjustment key can meet different requirements.