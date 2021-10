No sweat. The Kass sweatshirt from XiRENA, a Los Angeles line known for its casual, classic pieces, nods to the brand's California roots with this laidback top. Made from a cozy cotton blend in a rich black hue, the sweatshirt has a rounded collar with buttons, drop shoulders and a relaxed fit. Made in Los Angeles. Style No. T1191-611-BLK XiRENA Kass Sweatshirt