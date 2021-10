Final SALE: For safety reasons, we cannot accept returns on load-bearing Climbing equipment. Sorry for being so mean. Features of the Mad Rock XL Steel Twistlock Carabiner Extra Large Steel Auto 3 Stage Locking Carabiner. Exceeds NFPA requirements. Material - Steel Weight - 251 grams Major Axis - 50 kN Minor Axis - 15KN Open Gate - 15KN Gate Clearance - 22 mm Length - 125 mm