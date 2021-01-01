XRP Crypto - XRP Cryptocurrency - American Flag - XRP Tote Bag

Fun crypto design for fans of the XRP cryptocurrency that believe XRP is the future of money & cross border payments as a bridge currency for the CBDCs of the world and is going to the moon after they win their case! Features distressed American flag XRP cryptocurrency design w/ XRP logo as stars. Click the brand link for more XRP crypto gifts & apparel! 16” x 16” bag with two 14” long and 1” wide black cotton webbing strap handles. Made of a lightweight, spun polyester canvas-like fabric. All seams and stress points are double-stitched for durability, and the reinforced bottom flattens to fit more items and hold larger objects. Spot clean/dry clean only.