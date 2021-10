Makes a great birthday or Christmas gift for any Ripple user, xrp, crypto investor, bitcoin enthusiast, and more! Great gift idea for that person who holds the crypto in their wallet, father, mum. Whether you support Bitcoin, XRP, Tron, EOS, Litecoin or Ethereum we all support the future currency. Blockchain for the win. HODL to the Moon Lightweight, Classic fit, Double-needle sleeve and bottom hem