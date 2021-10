XRP Ripple Token Get In Hodler We're Going To The Moon is a perfect gift for crypto holder who love Ripple token, cryptocurrency, blockchain on Birthday, Thanksgiving, Halloween, Christmas, New Year Eve This alien adducting XRP Coin to the moon tee is a funny gift for men, women, crypto trader, blockchain miner or anyone interested in cryptocurrency, Bitcoin, Ethereum, BNB, Tether, Solana, Ripple. Lightweight, Classic fit, Double-needle sleeve and bottom hem