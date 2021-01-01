Balenciaga XS Treize Shoulder Bag in Black Extra supple croc embossed calfskin with lambskin lining and black hardware. Made in Italy. Fold-over flap top with magnetic button closure. One main compartment. Interior zip and flat pocket. Metal B hardware on front. Measures approx 10W x 6.5H x 2.75D. Detachable and adjustable shoulder strap with a 19 drop. BALF-WY669. 671355-23E87-1000. About the designer: Creative director since 2015, Demna Gvasalia continues Balenciaga’s tradition of extreme experimentation, bringing his uniquely subversive vision to the storied French house. Merging the worlds of streetwear and high fashion, and blatantly disregarding industry conventions, Gvasalia reconfigures the label’s archival pieces with signature exaggerated silhouettes, asymmetric cuts, and acid colorways. Androgynous blazers, trench coats, and wool overcoats are cut in oversized shapes, while t-shirts, hoodies, and knitwear feature signature logo graphics.