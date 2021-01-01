NEOSPORT XSPAN Neoprene Multi-Sport Gloves, Small, Black

Protect your hands during your next water sports or cycling adventure with the NEOSPORT® XSPAN Gloves. The gator elastic around the wrists plus the hook and loop closure system keeps your hands securely protected, while the durable design and awesome grip is just what you need during your next tour or SUP outing. FEATURES: Designed for multi-sport, water sport and paddling activities, cycling Ideal for personal watercraft, paddling and action sports Adult fit Premium neoprene construction 1.5 mm Durable design with a secure grip Gator elastic around the wrists for a snug fit Hook and loop wrist closure helps keep gloves securely in place Manufacturer’s limited warranty Model # SG10, SG15 NEOSPORT SIZING: Measure the circumference of the hand across the knuckles and ignoring the thumb or measure the length of the hand from the base of the wrist to the end of the middle finger XX-Small: 6 ½” to 6 ¾” X-Small: 6 ¾” to 7 ¼” Small: 7 ¼” to 7 ¾” Medium: 7 ¾” to 8 ¼” Large: 8 ¼” to 8 ¾” X-Large: 8 ¾” to 9 ¼” XX-Large: 9 ¼”+