XT XT2 Camera Wall Mount BracketWeather Proof 360 Degree Protective Adjustable IndoorOutdoor Mount and Cover for XT XT2 Home Security Camera.

Best Quality Guranteed. Exclusive designthis indoor/outdoor wall mount is designed for use with your XT camera, doubles as both an XT cover and a mount 360 rotation adjustmentprovide rotating viewing angle without blind spot left. Ensure all your household safety in an all-round way Stable mount bracketunlike Original latch-buckle base, this mount bracket is equipped with screw-fixing base and make your XT more stable both on wall and ceiling Great device protectionmade of high grade plastic, stable and durable, protect your XT camera for all kinds of potential damage in any circumstance and prolong your device working life Extended edge appearancesimple geometry design makes your device more adorable and attractive, ideal decoration for your overall household