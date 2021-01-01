XT16 BT5.0 Headset Earbuds True Wireless Headphones with Mic ANC Noise Isolation Fast Pairing In-ear Headset Sports Headset Charging Box Touch.

5.0 BT chip transmission speed is faster more stable, lower power consumption, stronger performance. With a display screen to show the remaining power, and equipped with a mic, built-in a long life 300mAh rechargeable battery. IPX5 waterproof and sweatproof, with no fear of sweating. High-quality control, multi-process design of the head and body, wearing it in daily life or sports, effectively prevent sweat from damaging components. HD call dual noise reduction technology. ANC active noise reduction function, Normal mode / Transparency / ANC Noise Cancellation mode can be switched. With a storage case, no need to press hard, easy to open the cover, easy to carry and charge.