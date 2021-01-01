Tiziana Terenzi xTe Orion Parfum Shower Gel

WHAT IT IS Not just a simple Shower Gel, but a real bath fragrance, able to give you a magical and unparalleled sensorial experience. When this wellness feature is combined with the revolutinary Parfum Body Lotion, the experience becomes unique and sublime. This innovative formula is for the first time carefully tailored around the perfume, reaching the 7% of fragrance component able to grant a long lasting and inebriating effect. 8.5 oz. Made in Italy. WHAT IT DOES This beauty product represents ultimate innovation, because it is entirely developed around the Perfume HOW TO USE IT Rub your hands together to warm up the lotion and then apply it to your body. Gently press the lotion into your skin with slow sweeping motions, focusing your application on areas that are particularly dry, like the knees and elbows. Let the lotion sink in. Fragrances - Park Fragrance > Tiziana Terenzi > Saks Fifth Avenue > Barneys. Tiziana Terenzi.