XUEMEI Smart Protector Case Silicone Skin Protective Case Cover for Garmin Forerunner 645 Music Sports Watch (Color: Red, Size: Forerunner 645)

Made of environmental Silicon material, non-toxic and odorless. Softness is moderate, wear very comfortable. Compression molding, sturdy and durable. the size can be adjusted according to the circumstance of individual wrist. During fitness or other sports, it may cause water mist between the watch screen and the screen protector. Due to the nature of the product, it does not absorb moisture. Please taking off the case, use a cloth or wipes to dry the case and screen, then install the watch case back.