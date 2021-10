Paris-based designer Lamine Kouyaté's trademark red stitching zigzags around this wrap hoodie that can be styled with ties to the front or trailing at the back. Wolof for 'keep your eyes open,' XULY.Bët is famed for its longtime focus on diversity and sustainability. True wrap style with tie closure Fixed hood Surplice V-neck Long sleeves 80% polyamide, 20% elastane Machine wash, line dry Made in France New Concepts @Nordstrom Black Owned and Founded