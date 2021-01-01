Grey titanium case with a silver-tone stainless steel bracelet. Uni-directional rotating grey titanium bezel. Black dial with silver-tone hands and Arabic numeral and indices hour markers. Dial Type: Analog. Luminescent hands and markers. Date display at the 6 o'clock position. Chronograph - three sub-dials displaying: 60 minute, 12 hour and 24 hour. Breguet Calibre 582 Q Automatic movement, containing 25 Jewels, composed of 317 parts, bitting at 28800 vph, and has a power reserve of approximately 48 hours. Scratch resistant sapphire crystal. Screw down crown. Solid case back. Round case shape, case size: 39.5 mm, case thickness: 14.4 mm. Deployment clasp. Water resistant at 100 meters / 330 feet. Functions: chronograph, date, hour, minute, second. Xx Transatlantique Series. Casual watch style. Watch label: Swiss Made. Breguet XX Transatlantique Black Dial Titanium Leather Mens Chronograph Watch 3820TIK2TW9.