Y500 OnEar Foldable Wireless Bluetooth Headphones Black US Version

Play and pause automation: Your headphones will auto pause when taken off and resume playing automatically when placed back over your ears Long lasting battery/speed charge: Enjoy up to 33 hours of the music that inspires your day. With a quick 5 minute recharge, you can keep the music going for an additional hour Speed charge: 5 minute recharge will add another hour of music to get you through your commute Multi Point Connectivity: Pair two Bluetooth devices at once and your headphones will intuitively switch between devices