Step into warm-weather comfort with the L'Amour Des Pieds Yanis sandal. With an open design and subtle wedge heel, you'll slip into the summer feeling with ease and style. Hook-and-loop closure. Leather upper features slingback strap, with adjustable ankle strap and a strap across the vamp. Soft leather lining and padded insole provide comfort for continued wear. Contrast handstitched detail around the insole. Open, round toe with woven wedge heel. Textured synthetic outsole offers grip and stability. Imported. Weight of footwear is based on a single item, not a pair.