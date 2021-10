Yarn Slut is a straightforward design for the knitting obsessed. A big pink ball of yarn with a pair of knitting needles poking out of it combined with Yarn Slut in a pink fun and fancy font. Fun Birthday Surprise for Knitters No shame in a Yarn Slut's game. They like to knit and don't care to do much else. Impress a Yarn Slut with giving this funny design for Birthday, Christmas, or just for fun. Serious Knitters Gear Lightweight, Classic fit, Double-needle sleeve and bottom hem