Yay Sports Do the Thing Win the Points Shirt (White) This is the perfect shirt for any non sports person who love funny sarcastic sayings and good humor. Works for baseball, football, hockey, soccer, basketball or any kind of game. Yay Sports! Score the points. This premium t-shirt is made of lightweight fine jersey fabric Fit: Men’s fit runs small, size up for a looser fit. Women’s fit is true to size, order usual size.