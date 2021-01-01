ybf Tan fabYOUlous Face 5-piece Set What It Is A fabYOUlous collection of 5 essential makeup products, from eyes to lips, designed to help you put your best face forward! What You Get .27 oz. Glide-On Gorgeous Foundation Stick - Tan .3 fl. oz. WhipLASH Mascara - Black .1 oz. Mood Shade Shifting Lip Color - Perfectly Pink Eternal Eye Duo Stick - beYOUtiful Brown - .019 oz. Shadow - .007 oz. Liner .005 oz. Automatic Eyebrow Pencil - Universal Taupe What It Does Foundation Texture unlike anything you've ever dreamt of This buildable foundation offers a lightweight balm texture for the most natural-looking finish Blends in easily giving you undetectable beYOUtiful medium-to-full coverage Mascara This revolutionary formula and innovative brush are a lash dream combo come true! The black formula encourages your lashes to curl while the brush's bristles lift lashes for the perfect shape The wand is curved to perfection to give your lashes the extra push they need to reach the stars With each lash defined, your eyes will pop against the black mascara, looking as bright as ever Lip Color Shade-shifting lip color The comfort and feel of a lightweight balm and the coverage of a buildable lipstick Color changes according to your temperature, meaning it will look completely customized to your pucker Simply swipe the color on and see it adjust right before your eyes from a sheer toned pink to the perfect color for you This is the shade you've been searching for all along because it is personalized and customized just for you! Eye Duo Stick Perfectly coordinated multi-dimensional shades will take you from dusk to dawn, no matter the occasion These universally flattering neutral and pop shades will bring your eyes to life by giving you extra definition and impactful color Both the shadow stick and gel liner end are incredibly buildable and blendable; great goof-proof makeup! Eyebrow Pencil Universal brow pencil Our dual-ended brow pencil with "spoolie" brush offers customized color for natural-looking, perfectly groomed brows every time Buildable color so you can decide what's best for you The pencil allows for short, feathery strokes that makeup artists insist on to keep brows looking natural and well-groomed Easy-to-follow techniques for determining the best brow shape for your face Mascara made in USA; brow pencil made in Korea; all other items made in China