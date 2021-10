Yeah This Is Big Brain Time Meme is a great design used on online social media forums in reference to either particularly intelligent or stupid decisions. Great for someone with a large ego or who enjoys humorous dank memes. Yeah It's Big Brain Time Meme originated in a popular online walkthrough video in which the uploader made this quote. His head, brain size, genius and ego were later enlarged for the viral meme. Lightweight, Classic fit, Double-needle sleeve and bottom hem