Rabbit (usagi). People with birthdays in the year of the Rabbit are the most fortunate. They are smooth talkers, talented, ambitious, virtuous, and reserved. With Birthdays in 2023, 2011, 1999, 1987, 1975, 1963, 1951, 1939, 1927, 1915. Rabbit people have exceedingly fine taste and are regarded with admiration and trust. Lightweight, Classic fit, Double-needle sleeve and bottom hem