CLOSEOUTS . Taking you from boat to bar in stylish comfort, XTRATUFand#39;s Yellowtail shoes have a drop-in heel that can be worn up like a shoe or down like a slide sandal. Available Colors: BLUE. Sizes: 8, 8.5, 9, 9.5, 10, 10.5, 11, 11.5, 12, 13, 14.