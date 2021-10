Are you looking for a gift idea for your sweetheart? Whether for Father's Day, Mother's Day, Valentine's Day or a birthday. This loving and humorous partner look design is a real eye-catcher. The perfect gift for couples and couples with a sense of humour. Great gift idea for him and her for an anniversary or the man and woman who has everything. Every husband and wife know this too well and can thus make your partner happy. Lightweight, Classic fit, Double-needle sleeve and bottom hem