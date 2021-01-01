NuFACE Yes The Petite Facial Kit

WHAT IT IS Meet your new skin perfecting secret, NuFACE Mini and FIX instantly firms, tones and smooths the face and neck to provide an at-home professional microcurrent facial no appointment necessary. All the benefits of a professional at-home microcurrent treatment in the palm of your hand. Non-comodenogenic. Paraben free. Rechargeable 3.7V lithium ion battery. NuFACE one-year warranty. Made in USA. SET INCLUDES NuFACE Mini Device in limited-edition Platinum color, 4.6 oz. NuFACE Hydrating Leave-On Gel Primer, 2 oz. NuFACE FIX Serum, 0.25 oz. FIX Device, 1.97 oz. WHAT IT DOES NuFACE Mini stimulates the larger surface areas of your face and neck with gentle microcurrent, to mimic professional results that improve facial contour, facial tone and the appearance of fine lines and wrinkles Hydrating Leave-On Gel Primer is enriched with Hyaluronic Acid and Phytomoist ingredients for refreshed and hydrated skin. NuFACE FIX Serum, the first ionic Microcurrent Skincare formula, is supercharged with active beauty ingredients that help smooth, tighten, and brighten the look of skin no appointment necessary. Our P re Energy blend is a proprietary complex infused with a magnesium-enriched gemstone that recharges skin with bursts of energy throughout the day. Smart Peptide System targets all forms of expression lines, giving skin a more youthful, smoother appearance. NuFACE FIX Device instantly firms, smooths, and tightens the look of skin. WHO IT'S FOR For all skin types. HOW TO USE IT Always use Mini Facial Toning device with NuFACE Gel Primer. Always use FIX Device with NuFACE FIX Line Smoothing Serum. NuFACE Mini: Use 5 minutes per day. For the first 60 days, use 5 days per week. After 60 days, use 2-3 days per week to maintain results. NuFACE FIX: Apply NuFACE FIX Serum and use the NuFACE FIX device `feathering technique, a quick erasing motion, to help smooth the look of fine lines and wrinkles around eyes, lips and forehead. Treat each area for 3 minutes up to 2 times per day. Pair with NuFACE Mini to mimic full professional treatment. PRO TIP: Use FIX Serum alone or over makeup anytime your skin needs a refreshing boost. Wipe devices clean with damp cloth. Cosmetics - Beauty Accents > Nuface > Saks Fifth Avenue > Barneys. NuFACE.