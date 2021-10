Are you a real Yeti? Then this is exactly the ice hockey design you need. Show everyone that Yeti are the best players on the ice. A Yeti on the ice is invincible. Makes your goals on the ice field like a real Yeti. Just the thing for ice hockey players, dads, brothers and friends. For birthdays, Father's Day, team day or as a training jersey for your team. Lightweight, Classic fit, Double-needle sleeve and bottom hem