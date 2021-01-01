Yeti USB Mic for Recording Streaming on PC and Mac 3 Condenser Capsules 4 Pickup Patterns Headphone Output and Volume Control Mic Gain Control.

Tri-capsule array - 3 condenser capsules can record almost any situation Multiple pattern selection - cardioid, bidirectional, omnidirectional & stereo Gain control, mute button, zero-latency headphone output Perfect for vocals, musical instruments, podcasting, voiceovers, interviews, field recordings, conference calls Compatible with Windows 10, Windows 8 (including 8.1), Windows 7, Windows Vista, Windows XP (Home and Professional), and Mac OS X (10.4.11 or higher), and requires a minimum of 64 MB of RAM(remove existing and upload) NOTE: Kindly refer the Instructional Video from the Image Section and User Manual from the Technical Specification before use which is highly recommended.