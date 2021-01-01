YG320 TFT LCD Projector HD 1080P LED Projector Multiple Ports Built-in Speaker Portable Smart Home Theater Projector with Remote Control

Specifications: Model: YG320Imaging Technology: TFT LCDBrightness: 400-600 lumensContrast: 800:1Native Resolution: 320 x 240 pixelsSupport Resolution: 1920 x 1080 pixelsLight: LEDLED Lifetime: 30,000 hoursFocus Mode: Manual operationProjection Distance: 0.8-2mProjection Size: 24-60 inchesProjection Ratio: 1.6:1Aspect Ratio: 4:3Color: 16.7MConsumption: 10-24WSystem Support: Multi-media (music, picture, video, txt)Language Support: 23 languagesPower Supply Standard: power adapter 12V, 2 A; mobile power: 5V, 2AProduct Weight: 600gProduct Size (L x W x H): 132.6 x 85 x 49.