This Yin Yang product with awesome flame graphic is for anyone into meditation, peace, enlightenment, religion, zen and Buddhism. Opposite or contrary forces may actually be complementary, interconnected, and interdependent in the natural world, and how they may give rise to each other as they interrelate to one another. This premium t-shirt is made of lightweight fine jersey fabric Fit: Men’s fit runs small, size up for a looser fit. Women’s fit is true to size, order usual size.