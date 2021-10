What it is: A chypre, floral fragrance where Pua Noa Noa (gardenia from Tahiti) completes the floral voluptuousness of ylang-ylang. Fragrance story: Patchouli, oakmoss, vetiver, sandalwood and benzoin follow, tipping the blend into darker sensual undertones. It is a walk in the woods, a voluptuous floral bouquet in your hand and the realization that a floral composition can go beyond flowers. The mossy woods scent is crisp, voluptuous,