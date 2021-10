Fragrance Family: Floriental Top Notes: Tangerine, Cardamom and Ginger Heart Notes: Ylang-Ylang, Jasmine and Orris Base Notes: Vanilla, Cedarwood and Musk Feel refreshed with the Molton Brown Ylang-Ylang Bath and Shower Gel. The body wash works to cleanse and nourish skin, while leaving it delicately scented. Enriched with floral ylang-ylang, jasmine and sweet vanilla, the senses are transported to an island escape. Inhale the spicy warmth of cardamom and ginger as you lather.