Features of the Hestra Ymer Glove Elastic helps the glove to stay in place and protects against cold air Half pique Half pique the leather is overlapped on the backhand and sewn with one millimeter seam allowance Palm has inseam which gives the glove a neat look Fleece a rugged material that traps air, made of polyamide or polyester Retains heat well, carries away moisture and dries out quickly Goat nubuck is a hardwearing leather with a rugged look